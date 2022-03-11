N.L. reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths in final scheduled update

There are 4,105 active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday. The province plans to lift all COVID-19 public health restrictions on Monday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Four more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador as the province prepares to lift all public health restrictions on Monday.

According to a news release, two of the deaths are located in the Eastern Health region — a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s. There is also one new death in both the Central Health and Western Health regions, both men in their 50s.

The four deaths were reported on the two-year anniversary of the beginning of the pandemic on March 11, 2020. A total of 76 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in the province.

The province also reported a total of 1,262 new known cases of the virus since the last update on Wednesday: 680 on Thursday and 582 on Friday.

Twenty-two people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

Along with 428 reported recoveries, there are 4,105 known active cases in the province. A total of 528,651 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Newfoundland and Labrador, including 3,926 since Wednesday for a test positivity rate of 32.1 per cent.

Friday's update is the final case update that will come via news release. Officials announced Wednesday that the province will shift to a new online COVID-19 hub that will show condensed information. The portal will be updated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Although public health measures will lift on Monday, masking will remain strongly recommended, according to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

Masks won't be mandatory while using public transit in St. John's and the surrounding area, but are recommended according to a news release from Metrobus.