No new COVID-19 cases as N.L. prepares for Alert Level 3

Ahead of retail stores and restaurants being able to reopen their doors Monday — with some restrictions — Newfoundland and Labrador has reported no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Hours ahead of the move to Alert Level 3, Newfoundland and Labrador has reported no new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

It's the 10th consecutive day without a new positive case in the province, with just one case in the last 31 days.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 261. By region, there are 243 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region, and six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

There are two active cases remaining in the province, as 256 people have recovered from the virus.

In total, 13,335 people have been tested for COVID-19 — a jump of 113 from Saturday.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under

38 people between 20 and 39

39 people between 40 and 49

58 people between 50 and 59

57 people between 60 and 69

47 people aged 70 and above

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province remains at three.

Alert Level 3 begins Monday

Starting Monday, the province will make another move to relax public health restrictions with the beginning of Alert Level 3 in its Life With COVID-19 plan.

The number of people allowed at gatherings such as weddings, funerals and burials will be expanded to 20, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Retail stores, including malls, and restaurants can open with restrictions. Personal service businesses including spas, salons and tattoo parlors can also reopen as of Monday.

Public spaces such as outdoor pools and sports fields can begin to reopen, but sports competitions are not permitted during Alert Level 3.

Private health care clinics can reopen in accordance with public health guidelines. Some health care services will also be able to resume.

Shopping malls like The Village Shopping Centre will be able to reopen their doors as part of Alert Level 3. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

During Friday's COVID-19 briefing, Health Minister John Haggie said that the province's regional health authorities will begin to phase in some changes to visitation in long term and acute care in the first few days of Alert Level 3.

Haggie didn't elaborate on the details of how visitation would change, however.

If the province were to follow the same timeline as Alert Level 4, the earliest the move to Alert Level 2 could be made is July 6.

However, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has said the move to Alert Level 2 could be faster if smaller case numbers and the commitment to flattening the curve continues.