5 new COVID-19 cases as N.L. passes 150,000 people tested

Over 150,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. Five new cases were reported on Sunday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, all in the Western Health region.

Of the five new cases, only one is connected to the cluster in the region, a woman under the age of 20 who is connected to a previous case.

The other four cases are not connected to the cluster and are all close contacts of previously known cases. They include two men and one woman under the age of 20, and a man in his 50s.

The Department of Health is also reporting eight new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 68.

Newfoundland and Labrador reached another COVID-19 testing milestone Sunday, passing 150,000 people tested. A total of 150,302 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the province's four health authorities, including 372 in the past 24 hours.

Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are now 30 cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster in the Western region, along with one presumptive positive case.

There are 69 confirmed cases in the Central region cluster, along with two probable cases and one presumptive case. The investigations into both clusters are still ongoing, according to the Health Department.

N.L. sees significant drop in active cases over past week

Including Sunday's case numbers, Newfoundland and Labrador has reported 50 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since May 30. The number of recoveries was much higher, however, at 82.

The province saw its number of active cases drop from 104 on May 30 to 71 on Saturday, fuelled by four days of at least 12 COVID-19 recoveries.

In the past week, there was just one day when the province's new case count was in double figures: Wednesday, when 17 new cases were reported. There were also multiple days when just two new cases were reported, the fewest case numbers seen in over two weeks at the time.

Updates from the health department will continue to be shared via an emailed news release on Monday and Tuesday, with the weekly COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Wednesday.