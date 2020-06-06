N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with just 1 case in last 30 days

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, with 269 people getting tested in the last day. (Colin Butler/CBC)

For the ninth day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to a news release from the provincial government Saturday, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 261. By region, there are 243 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region and six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

There are still two active cases in the province, as 256 people have recovered from the virus. In total, 13,222 people have been tested for the virus — up 269 from Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador has seen just one case of COVID-19 in the last 30 days, a man in his 40s in the Eastern Health region who had returned home from Africa.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under

38 people between 20 and 39

39 people between 40 and 49

58 people between 50 and 59

57 people between 60 and 69

47 people aged 70 and above

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province remains at three.

Alert Level 3 could be shorter, Fitzgerald

Ahead of the province's move to Alert Level 3 on Monday, Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say things could move through level 3 faster than originally planned.

If the province were to continue following its original plan, waiting 28 days between alert levels, the earliest the move to Alert Level 2 could be made is July 6.

But with just one new case over the course of Alert Level 3, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said things could move faster if the commitment to flattening the curve continues.

Newfoundland and Labrador Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

"I am confident that with the same dedication and diligence we will do just as well in Alert Level 3. If all goes well, we may be able to move from this alert level a little faster than 28 days," she said during Friday's media briefing.

The province's COVID-19 live media briefings will continue Monday.