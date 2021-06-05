5 new COVID-19 cases in N.L., all in Western Health region

Nearly 150,000 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. The province reported 5 new confirmed cases Saturday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

There are five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, all in the Western Health region.

The first new case, a female under the age of 20, is under investigation.

The four other new cases — a man and a woman in their 60s, a woman between 20 and 39 and a male under 20 — are all contacts of previously known cases and are connected to the cluster in the region.

The Department of Health is also reporting 14 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 71. Nine of the recoveries are in the Central Health region, along with one in the eastern region and four in the western region.

Newfoundland and Labrador continues to monitor two COVID-19 clusters on the island. There are 69 confirmed cases now connected to the cluster first identified in the Lewisporte area, with one presumptive cases and two probable cases also tied to the cluster.

An investigation into the cluster of cases identified in the Stephenville and Bay St. George area is also still under investigation, according to Saturday's news release from the Department of Health. A total of 29 confirmed cases are tied to that cluster, with an additional two presumptive cases.

Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19 — up one from Friday — and a total of 149,930 people have been tested. That's an additional 608 people tested since Friday.

The province's regional health authorities announced Friday that most Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine between March 26 and April 16 can move up their appointments to receive an earlier second dose.

While not everyone can rebook their appointment just yet, it can be done online using each health authority's booking portal, or by phone at 1-833-951-3884 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. NT. More information as to who is eligible and who isn't can be found here.