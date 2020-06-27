N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases for 30th straight day

There are no new or active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, as the province continues in Alert Level 2. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, making it 30 days without a new case in the province.

Saturday also marks the 10th consecutive day with no active cases of the virus in the province. Active cases are the total number of cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

The last new case of the virus was announced on May 28 and was related to travel from outside of the country. That case is the only known new case in more than 50 days.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total caseload remains at 261, with 258 people having recovered from the virus. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths.

In total, 17,270 people have been tested for the virus — a jump of 212 from Friday.

Following the start of Alert Level 2 in the province's plan for life with COVID-19 on Thursday, businesses, recreational facilities and places of worship are continuing to resume services and adjust to the changes over the weekend.

All four Atlantic provinces have also agreed to an Atlantic bubble, allowing for free movement between the provinces starting July 3, with no requirement for self-isolation. Parts of the border between Labrador and Quebec are also open to interprovincial travel.

The province will continue to use statements to give the latest COVID-19 information, as media briefings have been scaled back in recent weeks. There will be one scheduled briefing per week, provided there is no sudden surge in the number of cases.