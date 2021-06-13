N.L. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 6 recoveries

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, the fewest new cases in a single day since April 27.

The new case is a woman in the Western Health region of the province under the age of 20. The woman is a contact of a previously known case, and is connected to the cluster identified in the region.

The number of active cases in the province has moved down to 35, as public health also reported six COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. All of the recoveries are located in the western region.

Of the 35 cases, there are 21 cases in the Western Health region, 11 in the Central Health region and three in the Eastern Health region.

A total of 154,306 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in the province, and there is no one in hospital due to the virus. An additional 594 COVID tests have been administered since Saturday's update from public health.

Investigations into clusters in both the western and central regions of the island are continuing, according to public health. There are now 42 confirmed cases in the western region cluster.

There are 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 tied to the cluster in the central region, along with two probable cases.

28 new cases this week

Over the course of the past week, Newfoundland and Labrador reported 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 63 recoveries. The province saw its number of active cases drop by 33 from June 6 to Sunday, from 68 to 35.

The province also reported its seventh COVID-19 related death this week, the first since Feb. 27. No further details were released, other than that the man was over the age of 70 and living in the Eastern Health region.

Newfoundland and Labrador's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.