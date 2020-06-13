N.L. reaches 16 days without new case of COVID-19

As Alert Level 3 continues, there are no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

For the 16th consecutive day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to a news release from the provincial government Saturday, the total number of cases in the province remains at 261. By region, there are 243 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region and six in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

There are two active cases in the province, with one person in hospital due to the virus and 256 people have recovered. In total, 14,499 people have been tested for the virus, up 243 from Friday.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under.

38 people between 20 and 39.

39 people between 40 and 49.

58 people between 50 and 59.

57 people between 60 and 69.

47 people aged 70 and above.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province remains at three.

The province's live media briefings will resume on Monday.

Province working with border communities

During Friday's media briefing, Premier Dwight Ball said government is working with the province's border communities, after the idea of a bubble between the Atlantic provinces burst earlier this week.

Ball said he and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald have spoken with communities in southern Labrador and Labrador West, along with adjacent communities across the border, like Fermont, Que.

The province is also monitoring the border with St. Pierre-Miquelon, where there has only been one case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Premier Dwight Ball said meetings between border communities in Labrador and Quebec have been 'very successful' in working toward a plan to reopen normal travel. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

"We've been very successful, I must say," Ball said during Friday's briefing.

"There's a lot of co-operation that's occurring among those bordering communities, no different than you would see in St. Pierre-Miquelon. So we could see similar services as the business and family connections continue to evolve as we open up Newfoundland and Labrador."

Ball said Thursday that it is too early to early to talk about extending a bubble to other Atlantic provinces, and said decisions will be made in consultation with the province's public health orders.