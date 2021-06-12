6 new COVID-19 cases in N.L. as entire province moves back to Alert Level 2

Six new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as all health regions across the province are now back in Alert Level 2.

Five of the six cases are located in the Western Health region, and are connected to the cluster tied to the Stephenville area. They include a man in his 40s, who is a close contact of a previous case, and four men under the age of 20, who are also close contacts of previously known cases.

There is also a new confirmed case in the Central Health region, a man under the age of 20, related to travel within Canada.

The province is also reporting 20 new COVID-19 recoveries since Friday, dropping the number of active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador to 40 — the lowest active case number since May 1.

Fourteen of the 20 recoveries are in the western region, along with four in the central region and two in the eastern region.

No one is in hospital due to COVID-19, and a total of 153,712 people have now been tested for the virus. That's an additional 803 tests since Friday's COVID-19 update.

Several communities in the Western Health region of Newfoundland and Labrador are now back to Alert Level 2 Saturday. (CBC)

As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, all regions across Newfoundland and Labrador have now been moved back to Alert Level 2 of the province's pandemic plan.

Communities in the Western Health region, including St. George's, Stephenville, Stephenville Crossing, Port au Port East, all towns on the Port au Port Peninsula and towns and communities along routes 403, 460, 461, 462, 463 and 490 moved to Alert Level 4 on May 30 due to a cluster of cases with an unknown origin.

While the source of the cluster hasn't been found, health officials say the risk to the public is low.

Including Saturday's new cases, there are 41 confirmed cases tied to the cluster in the region.

There are also 69 confirmed cases connected to a cluster in the central region, along with two probable cases.

Investigations into the origin of both clusters are continuing, according to public health.