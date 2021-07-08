N.L. COVID-19 caseload stalls at 14 with no new cases or recoveries

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in Newfoundland and Labrador Thursday, with no new recoveries, leaving the province's active caseload at 14.

Twelve of the active cases remain aboard the Iver Ambition cargo ship, which is still anchored in Conception Bay.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date,162,205 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the province. That's an additional 160 since Wednesday's update.

The Department of Health will continue to issue updates during the next two weeks, as briefings will now be held biweekly. The Health Department will not issue updates on weekends or provincial holidays.

The province reached a milestone as of Tuesday with 517,609 doses of vaccine administered. Over 80 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, with 26 per cent having received two doses.

N.L. is expecting a delivery of 51,740 doses this week.