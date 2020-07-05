N.L.'s no COVID-19 streak continues for 38th straight day

There have been 196 tests since Saturday, with no new positive cases of COVID-19 being reported. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

For the 38th consecutive day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Sunday also marks the 18th straight day with no active cases of the virus in the province. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 261, with 258 people having recovered from the virus, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths.

In total, 18,782 people have been tested for the virus — up 196 from Saturday.

Following the opening of the Atlantic bubble earlier this week, Prince Edward Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five.

The province's schedule of one media briefing per week will continue, provided there is no sudden surge in the number of cases. The latest COVID-19 information will continue to come by news release from government, as has been the case in recent weeks.