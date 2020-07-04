N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases following Atlantic bubble opening

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, as the province makes more steps to return to a sense of normalcy. (CBC)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in the province Saturday, one day after Newfoundland and Labrador opened its borders to the rest of Atlantic Canada.

Saturday marks the 37th consecutive day without a new case of the virus and 17 days without any active cases. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 261, with 258 people having recovered from the virus. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

In total, 18,586 people have been tested for COVID-19 — a jump of 230 from Friday.

The province took more steps toward a sense of normalcy Friday, opening borders to Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island, with the opening of the Atlantic bubble.

Downtown St. John's also got a boost Friday, with the opening of the Water Street pedestrian mall. Sections of Water Street will be closed to traffic seven days a week until Sept. 7, allowing pedestrians to walk the streets and shop in the downtown between noon and 10 p.m.