3rd ship with COVID-19 cases aboard leaves N.L. waters, leaving 2 active cases

The Princess Santa Joana has left Newfoundland and Labrador as of Wednesday, with all but one of its passengers reportedly recovering from COVID-19. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

A ship carrying over 30 cases of COVID-19 has left the waters of Conception Bay, leaving two active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The province's active caseload is now at its lowest point since March 29.

The ship, called the Princess Santa Joana, left Conception Bay after just over two weeks of being anchored in the province, according to the Department of Health in a media release. All but one of the people infected with COVID-19 on the ship are now being reported as recovered.

The Health Department also reported no new cases within the province Wednesday.

One of the province's active cases is still tied to the departed ship, along with a second departed ship that had previously been anchored in Bay Bulls. A crew member from each ship remains in hospital.

A total of 262,021 COVID-19 tests have now been administered in the province as of Wednesday, including 524 since the last update, on Monday.

During the break between updates, Newfoundland and Labrador passed another COVID-19 vaccination milestone, as the province reached 50 per cent of its eligible population receiving at least two doses of vaccine.

Health officials said the milestone would serve as the beginning point to reviewing Newfoundland and Labrador's mandatory mask mandate, with the changes likely coming two weeks after the province hit the 50 per cent mark.