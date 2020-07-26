N.L. reports 4th active case of COVID-19 Sunday

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting a fourth active case of COVID-19 in the province Sunday. The new case is a woman between 20 and 39 living in the Central Health region. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the province's number of active cases to four.

The new confirmed case is a female aged 20 to 39 living in the Central Health region and is a close contact of a previous active case.

The provincial government says she has been in self-isolation, contact tracing is underway and the risk to the public is low.

The latest case brings the number of active cases in the Central Health region to three. The first case was reported Monday, with the second being reported a day later.

The second active case is believed to be a family member of the the first.

There is also one active case in the Eastern Health region, related to travel from outside the country.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the number of total cases in the province now moves to 266. As of Sunday, 259 people have recovered from the virus and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

In total, 23,657 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an increase of 296 from Saturday.

The provincial government is once again asking people who travelled on Air Canada flight AC8006 departing Toronto for St. John's on July 16 to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and call 811 if they experience symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, sore throat, runny nose, a loss of sense of smell or taste, an unexplained loss of appetite and small red or purple spots on the hands or feet.