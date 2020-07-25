No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. Saturday after week with 3 positive cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The day after a third active case of COVID-19 was reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, the province is reporting no new cases of the virus Saturday.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 265, with 259 people having recovered from the virus. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

In total, 23,361 people have been tested for the virus — a jump of 107 from Friday.

The latest COVID-19 information will continue to be distributed via email apart from Wednesdays, as media briefings have been scaled back to one day per week.

3 active cases

With no new cases Saturday, there are three active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

All of the province's active cases have been identified in the last week and are related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble.

The first active case was reported Monday, involving a man from the Central Health region coming home from Ontario. The second active case was identified a day later, believed to be a family member of the man.

A third active case was reported Friday, involving a woman living in the Eastern Health region who returned from travel to Southeast Asia.

According to health officials, the woman was showing symptoms of COVID-19 during her flight from Toronto to St. John's. The province is asking anyone who travelled onboard Air Canada flight AC8006 on July 16 to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and call 811 for testing.