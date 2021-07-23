No new COVID-19 cases in N.L., as health authorities announce new visitation rules

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's streak without a new COVID-19 case is continuing Friday, and 14 positive crew members aboard a ship that left Newfoundland waters on Thursday have recovered

In a media release the provincial Health Department said crew members that tested positive aboard the Iver Ambition, which had been anchored in Conception Bay, have been determined to be recovered.

With no new cases and no new recoveries, the province's active caseload is steady at 32 —of those, 31 are crew members aboard the Princess Santa Joana, anchored in Conception Bay, and one from a ship that left Bay Bulls earlier this week. That crew member, along with one from the Princess Santa Joana, are in hospital.

A total of 260,816 COVID-19 tests have now been completed in the province, an increase of 269 in the past 24 hours. The province started reporting the number of COVID-19 tests administered on Thursday, rather than reporting the number of people tested.

Effective Friday, Newfoundland and Labrador's health authorities will allow general visitation at all provincially operated acute-care centres along with long-term care homes, health centres and personal care homes.

Newfoundland and Labrador's health authorities announced changes to visitation rules for patients in health centres and long-term care homes Thursday. (CBC)

Under the new guidelines, patients will be allowed to have two visitors at the same time. Visitors will need to wear masks and observe physical distancing rules, and must register and be screened for COVID-19 before entering the facility, according to a media release from Eastern Health.

People who are required to self-isolate are able to visit the facilities in certain situations, such as obstetrics and end-of life care.

If a patient or resident is confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, limited visitation can occur after consulting with the person's care team. However, anyone who is feeling sick or unwell should not visit care facilities, according to Eastern Health.