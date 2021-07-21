Watch N.L.'s first COVID-19 briefing in 2 weeks, set for 2:30 p.m. NT

The Newfoundland and Labrador government is holding a COVID-19 briefing today, its first since July 7, when briefing frequency was reduced from weekly to every two weeks.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey are scheduled to attend the 2:30 p.m. NT briefing.

The briefing can be watched here once it begins, or on the provincial government's Facebook or Youtube channels.

On Tuesday, no new cases were announced in the province, along with one new recovery. All of the province's 49 active cases are crew members aboard three ships, two anchored in Conception Bay and one in Bay Bulls. As of Tuesday, two of those crew members were in hospital, one from the ship in Bay Bulls and the other from the Princess Santa Joana in Conception Bay.

Nearly 42 per cent of the province's eligible population had received two doses of vaccine as of Sunday, according to the provincial government's COVID-19 website. Just over 82 per cent have received at least one shot.