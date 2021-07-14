No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., but 3 more confirmed positive aboard ship in Conception Bay

The Princess Santa Joana, a Portuguese fishing vessel, is currently anchored in Conception Bay. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Wednesday, but the Department of Health is reporting three more confirmed cases onboard the Princess Santa Joana anchored in Conception Bay.

The total number of active cases in the province is 23. There have been no new recoveries.

There are now eight confirmed positive cases on the Santa Joana, in addition to the 14 crew members who previously tested positive on the Iver Ambition, a separate cargo ship also anchored in the bay.

The Princess Santa Joana is a Portuguese fishing vessel that arrived in Conception Bay earlier this week. There are 39 crew members on board, according to Portuguese news outlet SAPO 24. All are in isolation and undergoing testing, said the Department of Health in Wednesday's media release.

One of the crew members remains in hospital.

A total of 163,468 people have now been tested for COVID-19 in the province, including 256 since Tuesday's update.

Wednesday's COVID-19 update was provided by a news release in place of the usual weekly briefing with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald. The Department of Health recently changed the briefings to a bi-weekly schedule, meaning the next briefing will take place on July 21, barring a drastic change in the province's situation.

Meanwhile, Eastern Health issued a public service announcement on Wednesday about vaccine appointments available in July for first and second dose appointments:

Mount Pearl, Glacier Arena, July 14-16 and July 19-23.

Carbonear, Fong's Motel, July 16-17 and July 19-21.

Holyrood, Legion, July 16.

Dildo, Lion's Centre, July 19.

Harbour Grace, Danny Cleary Stadium, July 23.

Each clinic will be administering Moderna vaccine doses. Anyone seeking a vaccine can book an appointment through the provincial government's website.