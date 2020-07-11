No new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as N.L. passes 20K people tested

Newfoundland and Labrador has tested more than 20,000 people, as no new cases of COVID-19 are being reported Saturday. (Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters)

One day after the province's first new positive case in 43 days, Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total caseload remains at 262, with 258 people having recovered from the virus. There have been three deaths.

The province crossed 20,000 people tested as of Saturday, as 20,175 people have been tested — a jump of 205 in the last day.

On Saturday, the province provided an update on its first new case of COVID-19 since May 28.

The case is related to recent travel from the United States, and involves a man in his 50s in the Eastern Health region. The government reported Friday that the man did not travel through the Atlantic provinces during his return to the province.

In Saturday's news release, health officials say contact tracing around the new positive case has been completed, with everyone considered a close contact testing negative for the virus. Close contacts of the man have also been advised to quarantine.

Government added the man was not symptomatic during travel and followed the province's self-isolation protocol. As a result, they say risk to the public is low.

The latest COVID-19 information will continue to come via emailed statements on all days except Wednesdays, as the province's COVID-19 media briefings have been scaled back to once a week.