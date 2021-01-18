N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases, for 12th time this month

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, leaving the number of active cases in the province at six.

Monday marked the 12th day so far this month that no additional cases of COVID-19 were reported. Sunday marked the sixth day with a single case.

The Department of Health and Community Services said the province's total COVID-19 caseload since last March remains at 396.

A department statement said there were no additonal recoveries from the virus, keeping the total number of recoveries at 383.

There is one person in hospital due to the virus.

There have now been 76,492 people tested for COVID-19 as of Monday's update, including 171 in the past 24 hours.

3 cases, 2 recoveries last week

In the past week, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the province.

Vaccinations continued, including in isolated Labrador communities like Makkovik and Nain, and for health-care workers in the Central Health and Western Health regions.

The number of Pfizer-BioNTech doses available to the province could change due to Pfizer's announcement it would be temporarily reducing the number of vaccine deliveries to Canada over the weekend, but the full effect is yet to be seen.

The provincial government is cutting the number of weekly COVID-19 briefings from three to one, as in the summer and fall when the active caseload was largely zero or low single digits. The province's weekly briefing will take place on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. NT with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald.

During Friday's briefing, Health Minister John Haggie said the province will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates through press releases. Neither Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey will attend the Wednesday briefings during the election campaign.