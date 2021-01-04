More vaccine doses on the way, as live COVID-19 briefings resume today

Health Minister John Haggie says more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will come to the province this month. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie says the province is rolling out new doses of COVID-19 vaccines while keeping an eye on a new, possible more contagious variant of the disease.

Haggie told The St. John's Morning Show on Monday the province has used all but 165 of its first set of doses.

"Those were reserved for high-risk individuals who were not in work at the time the vaccine run went through and are in today. So those will be done my understanding is through Eastern Health over the course of today."

The health minister said more shipments of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive, but health officials will follow Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines and reserve the next shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to serve as a second dose for those who have already received a first injection.

Another shipment of the Moderna vaccine is expected to be delivered in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Jan. 11 and will be administered to isolated communities on the north coast of Labrador.

"The next set of vaccine that's coming into the island depends on where the ultra-low freezers are up and running at the depots," Haggie said.

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Labrador on Thursday afternoon. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

One set of vaccines will be stored at the Central Health vaccine depot in Gander, with the goal of bringing more freezers to locations across the province.

"There is another fridge coming in as I understand it, which will go [to Western Health] … and we've got a couple more ultra-low freezers coming in," Haggie said. "So we'll end up with another one in St. John's and one in Labrador West."

Health officials watching new COVID-19 variant

Haggie said health officials are closely watching a variant of COVID-19, discovered in the United Kingdom in December, with the first positive case in Canada found in Quebec later that month.

"It does seem … to be more transmissible," Haggie said. "It seems to stick better inside people's noses and throats. Whether or not it produces a more severe illness or a different kind of illness doesn't seem to be clear at the moment, but obviously that will come clear with time."

Haggie said the province is concerned about whether the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are any less effective against the variant, but preliminary tests around the world, including from both manufacturers, suggest both vaccines are equally effective against the variant as the original COVID-19 strain.

Haggie also said health officials will look to see the impact of holiday gatherings on the number of COVID-19 cases, as the province has seen cases go up after holidays.

"Over the next few days and into the middle of January, we'll get our grade on how we did over Christmas and New Year."