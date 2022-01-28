Number of N.L. COVID-19 patients in critical care rises to 8

Twenty people are in hospital due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, including eight in critical care. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Eight people in Newfoundland and Labrador are in critical care due to COVID-19, according to the provincial Department of Health, up one from Thursday.

In total, 20 people are in the province's hospitals as a result of COVID-19, said the department in a media release Friday afternoon.

The department also reported 265 new cases of the virus: 155 in the Eastern Health region, 53 in the Central Health region, 29 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and 28 in the Western Health region.

Health officials also reported 297 recoveries Friday, dropping the number of known active cases to 2,478.

A total of 1,759 COVID-19 tests have been completed since Thursday, with a positivity rate of 15 per cent. The province has completed 478,068 tests since March 2020.

New QR codes in vaccine passport

The province also announced Friday that medical exemptions and federal vaccination QR codes can now be stored in the NLVaxPass app.

People who have a medical exemption and a valid Medical Care Plan card will now be able to download a QR code to store in the VaxPass app, but the code will be accepted only in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Anyone without a valid MCP card can continue to use a signed letter showing a valid medical exemption.

Two updates to NL’s vaccine passport app<br><br>If you have a medical exemption it will now be loaded as a QR code in the app (but only works in NL)<br><br>You can now display your federal QR code in the app if you’re travelling internationally. It looks like this (Cropped out the code) ⤵️ <a href="https://t.co/rLwaQSrQYz">pic.twitter.com/rLwaQSrQYz</a> —@PeterCBC

International travellers from Newfoundland and Labrador can also create a new QR code in the app and use it in place of the PDF document currently being used.

The app will need to be updated, through its settings menu, to accommodate the change.