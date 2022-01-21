COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 18 in N.L. with 324 new cases reported

Eighteen people are in hospital due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, down two from Thursday's record of 20. (Paul Daly/CBC)

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Newfoundland and Labrador has dropped to 18, down two from Thursday's record high of 20.

Of the 18 people in hospital due to COVID-19, one person is being treated in critical care, down from four on Thursday.

The provincial Health Department also reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, alongside 458 recoveries, dropping the province's known active caseload to 2,666.

Of the new cases, 230 are in the Eastern Health region, 57 are in the Central Health region, 19 are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and 18 are in the Western Health region.

A total of 1,516 tests were completed since Thursday, for a test positivity rate of 21.4 per cent. The province has completed 464,060 tests in total since March 2020.