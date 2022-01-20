N.L. students, teachers await decision on returning to classrooms, expected today

Education Minister Tom Osborne is expected to announce today whether students will return to the classroom Monday. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Education officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to announce this afternoon whether students will return to the classroom.

Education Minister Tom Osborne, Newfoundland and Labrador English School District CEO Tony Stack, Health Minister John Haggie and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald are scheduled to be on hand for a briefing at 2 p.m.

The briefing will be carried on the CBC N.L. website and CBC Radio One, and will be streamed on the provincial government's social media channels.

Today's announcement was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was delayed due to continued planning efforts and the evolving COVID-19 situation in the province.

The provincial government's plan for returning to in-class instruction includes providing all students and school staff five rapid COVID-19 tests. Students and staff must take two tests 72 hours apart: one three days before classroom instruction resumes and a second on the morning of the first day back in schools. Students can return to class if both tests are negative. Schools began distributing tests Wednesday.

Health officials are also scheduled to provide an update on the province's broader COVID-19 situation at today's briefing.