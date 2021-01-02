N.L. begins 2021 with no new COVID-19 cases

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 to start 2021, marking the fourth straight day without a positive case.

The Department of Health made the announcement in a news release Saturday, which also covered New Year's Day due to the holiday.

The cases reported in Saturday's release from the health department bring the province's total caseload to 387.

Six people have recovered from the virus since New Year's Eve, lowering the number of active cases to 11. Five of the six recoveries occurred in the Eastern Health region, along with one recovery in the Central Health region.

One person remains in hospital due to the virus.

In total, 72,854 people have now been tested in total, including 327 since Dec. 31.

Elsewhere in Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported 13 new cases in the past 48 hours, including five cases at a private school in Dartmouth. Two other cases were also recently reported at the school. The province now has 27 active cases.

New Brunswick reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all in the Fredericton region. Health officials in that province believe the new cases are connected. There are now 34 active cases in New Brunswick.