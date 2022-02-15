COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in N.L., but province marks another death

A total of 14 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Paul Daly/CBC)

The number of hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador has dropped to its lowest number since mid-January, as the province reports its 57th death due to the virus.

Fourteen people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, according to a news release from the Department of Health on Tuesday. That number is down nine from Monday's update, with six people in critical care.

Hospitalizations are now at their lowest since Jan. 18, when 14 people were also in hospital.

The province is also marking its 17th COVID-19 death in the month of February. The woman was in her 70s and living in the Eastern Health region, according to the Health Department.

Health officials also reported 213 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are 162 reported cases in the Eastern Health region, 18 cases in the Western Health region, 17 cases in the Central Health region and 16 cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The number of reported recoveries once again outpaced reported cases, as 225 more people are now considered recovered. The new numbers bring the province's known active case count to 1,698.

A total of 762 tests were completed in the 24 hours since Monday's update, for a test positivity rate of 28 per cent.