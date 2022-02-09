N.L. marks grim pandemic milestone as COVID-19 kills 50th person

Newfoundland and Labrador announced two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the provincial total to 50. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador hit a grim pandemic milestone on Wednesday as the province reported its 49th and 50th deaths due to COVID-19.

Both of the people who died were women in their 80s, one in Eastern Health and one in Central Health, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

Twenty people in Newfoundland and Labrador are in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including seven in critical care.

The province is reporting 250 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. By region, there are 159 new cases in Eastern Health, 44 in Central Health, 28 in Western Health and 19 in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

With 155 new recoveries, the province's known active caseload rises to 1,579.

A total of 1,136 COVID-19 tests have been completed since Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 22 per cent. The province has completed 486,437 tests to date.

The Department of Health also detailed changes in visitor restrictions in long-term care homes.

Public Health implemented stringent visitor restrictions in long-term and personal care homes in December at the beginning of the Omicron wave. Residents were not allowed to leave their home, and were only allowed visitors under specific circumstances.

Beginning on Thursday, residents will once again be allowed to leave their care home for family outings and visitation. Residents will also be allowed two visitors at a time. The department said further information will be available on Thursday.

Bars, performance spaces, cinemas and bingo halls in Newfoundland and Labrador were permitted to reopen last Monday, and on Tuesday, Public health officials announced further loosening of restrictions governing sports, religious services and more.