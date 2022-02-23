N.L. reports 64th COVID-19 death as hospitalizations rise to 18
Health officials are planning a briefing for Thursday
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its 64th COVID-19 related death Wednesday, along with a slight rise in the number of people in hospital because of the virus.
In a media release, Public Health said the man who died was over the age of 80, in the Central Health region.
There are 18 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, six of them in critical care.
The province also reported 494 new cases of the virus since Monday.
The new cases, offset by a reported 200 recoveries, raise the province's known active caseload to 1,824.
A total of 2,123 COVID-19 tests have been completed since Monday, with a positivity rate of 23.2 per cent. The province has completed 506,109 tests since March 2020.
The province's next COVID-19 update is scheduled for a briefing scheduled Thursday at 2 p.m. NT. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie are scheduled to take part.
