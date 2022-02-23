Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador

N.L. reports 64th COVID-19 death as hospitalizations rise to 18

Health officials are planning a briefing for Thursday, as the province moves toward lifting all restrictions in mid March.

Health officials are planning a briefing for Thursday

CBC News ·
Eighteen people are in hospital as a result of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, with six in critical care. (Robert Short/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its 64th COVID-19 related death Wednesday, along with a slight rise in the number of people in hospital because of the virus.

In a media release, Public Health said the man who died was over the age of 80, in the Central Health region.

There are 18 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, six of them in critical care.

The province also reported 494 new cases of the virus since Monday.

The new cases, offset by a reported 200 recoveries, raise the province's known active caseload to 1,824.

A total of 2,123 COVID-19 tests have been completed since Monday, with a positivity rate of 23.2 per cent. The province has completed 506,109 tests since March 2020.

The province's next COVID-19 update is scheduled for a briefing scheduled Thursday at 2 p.m. NT. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie are scheduled to take part.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now