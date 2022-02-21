N.L. marks deadliest month of the pandemic for 2nd straight month, reporting 2 more COVID-19 deaths

Sixteen people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador since the Department of Health's last update on Friday, marking February as the province's deadliest month since the pandemic began.

Both deaths were reported in the Central Health region, a man over the age of 90 and a woman in her 70s. The deaths are the 22nd and 23rd of the month of February — passing the previous record of 21 COVID-19 deaths in one month set in January.

The number of hospitalizations has also increased since Friday, with 16 people in hospital as a result of the virus. Five people are in critical care.

The province is reporting 667 cases of COVID-19 since Friday, as the province is no longer updating case counts on the weekends. There were 306 new cases on Saturday, 124 new cases on Sunday and 237 new cases on Monday — a three-day average of 222 cases per day.

A total of 229 new recoveries are also being reported, bringing the province's known active case count to 1,749.

The province completed 1,131 COVID-19 tests on Sunday for a test positivity rate of 21 per cent, but testing numbers for Saturday weren't reported in Monday's update.

Loosened restrictions

Newfoundland and Labrador is also beginning its phased approach to lifting all public health restrictions in the province.

Beginning Monday, retail stores face no restrictions. Businesses like restaurants, gyms and other fitness facilities can expand to 75 per cent capacity, while bars, lounges, cinemas and bingo halls can move to 50 per cent capacity with physical distancing in place.

Religious gatherings can grow to 75 per cent capacity in places where proof of vaccination is required and 50 per cent capacity where it isn't required. Public visitations are limited to 50 per cent capacity, but those held outside of a funeral home or place of worship are limited to 25 people.

Amateur sports can resume out-of-region competition, but tournaments are not permitted and teams can only play one game per day.

The province will loosen restrictions further on Feb. 28, with the goal of eliminating public health mandates by March 14.