Health Department continues to underreport number of new COVID-19 deaths and hasn't explained why

New data from Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday reveals seven new deaths in the province due to COVID-19 from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11. (CBC)

For the third COVID-19 update in a row, there's a problem with government data on how many people have died because of the virus — and the health department still hasn't cleared it up.

The issue is a discrepancy between the number of new deaths announced by the Department of Health and the number of new deaths recorded in breakdowns by age and region.

According to the provincial government's COVID-19 data hub, there were six deaths from Jan. 29-Feb. 11. But the regional and age breakdowns on the same hub reveal seven new deaths: three people in the Eastern Health region, two in the Western Health region and two in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

By age, four of the deaths were people 80 years or older, one was in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s.

In the last COVID-19 update, two weeks ago, the department announced seven new deaths, while the regional and age breakdowns revealed seven, and in the update two weeks previous to that, the department announced two new deaths, while the breakdowns revealed four.

CBC News has repeatedly asked the Health Department to clarify the discrepancies, but in the four weeks since the problem first appeared, no one from the department has explained what the issue is.

The deaths raise Newfoundland and Labrador's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 314.

The province also reported 21 hospitalizations, including one requiring critical care, over the two-week period, up from 14 in the previous two weeks. By region, there were eight hospitalizations in Eastern Health, eight in Central Health, four in Western Health and one in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

