4 more die of COVID-19 in N.L., marking 16 deaths so far in February

Twenty-three people are in hospital due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the province's Health Department. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, raising the number of total deaths since the pandemic began to 56.

Two of the deaths were reported in the Central Health, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s. There is also one death in the Eastern Health region, a woman in her 60s, and a man over the age of 80 died in the Western Health region.

The four deaths are 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th reported in the month of February. The province saw its deadliest month of the pandemic in January, when 21 deaths were reported over 31 days.

Twenty-three people are in hospital due to the virus — down three from Sunday — with eight people in intensive care, according to the Department of Health.

The province reported 174 new cases of the virus on Monday, along with 149 recoveries. Monday's update leaves 1,712 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

There are 134 new cases in the Eastern Health region, 14 new cases in the Western Health region, and 13 new cases in both the Central Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions.

A total of 907 tests were completed since Sunday for a test positivity rate of 19.2 per cent.