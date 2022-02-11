2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in N.L., raising total to 52

Two more deaths as a result of COVID-19 were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, along with 267 new cases. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say two more people have died as a result of COVID-19.

According to a news release Friday afternoon, one of the deaths was a man in his 70s in the Western Health region, while a man over the age of 90 in the Central Health region also died due to the virus.

The province has now reported 12 deaths since the beginning of February, and 52 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

A total of 267 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported Friday, including 167 in the Eastern Health region. There are also 44 cases in the Central Health region, 34 in the Western Health region and 22 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Twenty-two people are in hospital as a result of the virus, down three from Thursday, with nine people in intensive care.

Reported recoveries were slightly lower than reported cases at 256, leaving 1,598 known active cases.

The province completed 1,330 tests since Thursday for a test positivity rate of 20 per cent.

Newfoundland and Labrador's weekend COVID-19 updates will continue to come through social media. Updates are shared on the province's social media feeds at around 2 p.m. NT on Saturdays and Sundays.