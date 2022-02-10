COVID-19 hospitalizations in N.L. rise to 25, tying provincial record
Eight people are in critical care in the province,
8 people are in intensive care
There are 25 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, tying a provincial record set earlier this month.
The number of hospitalizations, announced Thursday by the provincial Department of Health, is up five since Wednesday, with eight people in intensive care.
Health officials also reported 243 new cases of the virus: 160 in the Eastern Health region, 31 in the Central Health region, 24 in the Western Health region and 28 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.
With 234 new recoveries, the province's known active caseload ticked upward to 1,588.
A total of 1,314 tests have been completed since Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 18.5 per cent.
