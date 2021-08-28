Possible COVID-19 exposure at Mary Brown's in Corner Brook, public health says

The Department of Health is asking anyone who visited the Mary Brown's at 24 Murphy Square in Corner Brook between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 to arrange a COVID-19 test. (Google Maps)

Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are advising of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Corner Brook.

In a news release issued Saturday morning, the Department of Health is asking anyone who visited the Mary Brown's at 24 Murphy Square in Corner Brook between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 to arrange for testing.

The exposure notice is part of an investigation into a COVID-19 case in the Western Health region, according to the department.

People who visited the restaurant during that time period and are showing COVID-19 symptoms must isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result.

Anyone who isn't showing symptoms is not required to isolate, but should monitor themselves for any developing symptoms.

The notice comes a day after public health issued two exposure notices on the Avalon Peninsula, connected to the Costco in St. John's and the Sobeys location on Topsail Road in Paradise. More information can be found here.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest number of cases in a single update in more than six weeks.