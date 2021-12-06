N.L.'s COVID-19 count drops to 13 after weekend with twice as many recoveries as new cases

There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 since Friday — but is also marking double that number in new recoveries.

All of the new cases are in the province's Western Health region, according to the Department of Health. They include one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s, one person in their 60s and four people age 70 or older.

Four of the cases are connected to previous cases, while the sources of the other three cases are under investigation.

Officials in the region are also asking anyone who visited Mary Brown's at 8 Grand Bay Road in Port Aux Basques on Friday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. to book a COVID-19 test after a potential exposure notice was shared Monday.

The new cases, along with 14 reported recoveries, drop Newfoundland and Labrador's active COVID-19 caseload to 13, down from 20 on Friday. There are 11 cases in the Western Health region and two in the Eastern Health region.

No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

The number of tests completed in the province remains unknown due to the cyberattack that hit Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care IT systems in late October.