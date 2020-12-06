2nd straight day with 4 new COVID-19 cases in N.L.

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday. (Ivanoh Demers/CBC)

For the second consecutive day, there are four new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to the Department of Health, three of the cases are travel-related. The first, a male resident of the province in his 40s in the Eastern Health region, arrived in the province from Alberta.

The second new case, a man in his 40s in the Eastern Health region, also came to the province from Alberta, but is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Both cases are connected and are also close contacts of a previously known travel-related case. The Department of Health told CBC News the men travelled together with another person who tested positive for the virus, but the order in which the infections occurred isn't known by public health.

Sunday's third case, a man in his 60s, returned home to the Central Health region after working in Alberta.

The fourth case is not travel-related, a man between the ages of 20 and 39 in the Central Health region who is a close contact of a previous case.

The men are now self-isolating with contact tracing underway.

The four new cases bring the province's total number of cases to 351. There are 30 active cases.

Since the pandemic began in March, 317 people have recovered from the virus, with four COVID-19 related deaths. No one is currently in hospital due to the virus.

Since Saturday, 220 people have been tested, bringing the total number across Newfoundland and Labrador to 64,354.

In Sunday's news release, public health officials said the investigation into the source of infection for one of Saturday's four cases is continuing.

Recoveries outweigh new cases this week

The province saw 14 new cases of COVID-19 this week, but saw the number of recoveries jump dramatically in the last seven days.

In all, 20 people have recovered since last Sunday. As a result of the recoveries, the number of active cases has dropped by six from the previous week from 36 to 30.

Premier Andrew Furey is expected to make an announcement regarding the Atlantic Bubble on Monday. Newfoundland and Labrador pulled out of the agreement two weeks ago. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

The week included four days where the number of recoveries was higher than the number of new reported cases.

With the province's next COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Monday, it is expected Premier Andrew Furey will speak to Newfoundland and Labrador's future in the Atlantic Bubble. Monday will mark two weeks since the province's announcement to leave the Atlantic Bubble, imposing self-isolation requirements for people travelling within the Atlantic provinces.

Prince Edward Island announced Thursday it would not be rejoining the Atlantic Bubble until at least Dec. 21.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island all reported four new cases on Sunday.