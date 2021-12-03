N.L. COVID-19 caseload drops slightly, with 5 new cases, 7 new recoveries

The number of COVID-19 tests completed in Newfoundland and Labrador remains unavailable due to an IT outage. The province reported five new cases on Friday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 in the province since Wednesday.

Four of the cases are in the Western Health region, including three people in their 50s. There is also a case in a person between 20 and 39 years old.

Two of the cases are connected to previous cases, while the source of infection in the other cases is under investigation.

There is also one case in the Eastern Health region: a person in their 40s connected to a previous case.

The new cases, along with seven reported recoveries, lowers the provinces active case count to 20. By region, there are eight cases in the Eastern Health region, eight in the Western Health region and four in the Central Health region.

No one is in hospital due to COVID-19. The number of completed tests remains unavailable due to a service outage affecting Newfoundland and Labrador's health-care system since a cyberattack in late October.

According to the province's COVID-19 data hub, just under 91 per cent of the eligible population age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while close to 95 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose.

The province's next COVID-19 update is scheduled for Monday.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador