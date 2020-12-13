No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. on Sunday

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday, according to a release from the province's Department of Health.

With no new cases, the province's total caseload remains at 358. There is also one new recovery to report in the eastern region, bringing the number of active cases down to 22.

In total, 332 people have recovered, with the province reporting four COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Across the province, 66,844 people have now been tested for COVID-19 — including 367 in the past day.

7 cases this week

Newfoundland and Labrador saw 7 new cases this week, with Sunday marking the second day this week without a new case.

Ahead of Monday's COVID-19 briefing, questions around the source of three cases in Harbour Breton remain unanswered. However, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald has said she is not ready to call the cases community spread.

As part of Sunday's release, public health says the investigation is still continuing.

Two separate investigations are also ongoing in the western region to determine the sources of infection for the case announced Friday and the third case announced on Saturday, a woman in her 70s. Neither case has a known source of infection yet.

And with the holidays coming up, Fitzgerald also cut the maximum size of informal gatherings to 20 this week. That announcement came into effect on Thursday.