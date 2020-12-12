N.L. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases as Harbour Breton investigation continues

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Two of the cases are travel-related. The first case, a man in 40s, returned home to the Western Health region from working in British Columbia. The case is not connected to any other recent cases in the region, the Department of Health said.

The second new case, also a male resident in his 40s in the western region, returned from work in Alberta. The man is a member of the same household as a previously reported case.

The third reported case, a woman in her 70s in the Western Health region, does not have a known source of infection. Public health is investigating.

All three individuals are self-isolating with contact tracing underway.

Saturday's new cases bring the province's total caseload to 358. Since the pandemic began, 331 people in the province have recovered from the virus, with four COVID-19 related deaths.

There are now 23 active cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, all located on the island portion of the province.

In total, 66,477 people have been tested for COVID-19 — that's up 393 in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday's update, the source of infection of three cases in Harbour Breton is still being investigated.

Rapid testing is continuing in the community, with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald urging people to get tested even if they are not showing symptoms.

She said public health is still chasing leads to find the source, and is not ready to consider the cases community spread.