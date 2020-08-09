N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday. (The Canadian Press/NIAID-RML via AP)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday, and no new cases have been announced over the weekend.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total caseload remains at 267. The province has one active case, a woman between the age of 20 and 39 located in the Eastern Health region.

The province's case is travel related. The provincial government is asking those who travelled on Air Canada flight AC690, which departed from Toronto to St. John's on August 6, to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and call 811 if symptoms develop.



So far, 263 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

As of Sunday, 26,906 people have been tested for COVID-19 — up 210 from Saturday.

The province's next COVID-19 media briefing is scheduled for Wednesday, with updates on other days of the week coming through news release.