N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases Saturday

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Saturday, after the first new case in 12 days was announced Friday.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 267, while 263 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three deaths.

The province has one active case of COVID-19, which was reported Friday after a crew member of the television show Hudson & Rex tested positive for the virus.

The media release issued Friday said the woman, who is not from the province, received a travel exemption and is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to self-isolate.

The Department of Health is asking people who travelled on the same flight as the woman — Air Canada flight AC690, which departed Toronto for St. John's on August 6 — to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and call the provincial 811 health line if symptoms develop.

As of Saturday, 26,696 people have been tested across the province — a jump of 217 from Friday.

The province's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.