9 new COVID-19 cases in N.L. as small cluster emerges in Western Health region

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. (Paul Daly/Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as health officials say a small cluster of cases has emerged in the Western Health region of the province.

Seven of the nine new cases are located in the western region, with six being related to a previously known case. They include three men in their 20s or 30s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman under the age of 20.

The other case in the region is related to travel, a woman in her 20s or 30s.

There is also one case in the Eastern Health region, a man in his 60s connected to a previous case, and a woman in her 50s in the Central Health region related to a previous case.

According to the Department of Health, there are seven confirmed cases in total the new cluster. All identified cases are now in isolation, and the source of the outbreak is under investigation.

The Department of Health is also reporting two new recoveries as part of Monday's update, leaving 21 active cases in the province. Seven of the active cases are located in the Eastern Health region, along with two in the Central Health region, eight in the Western Health region and four in the Labrador-Grenfell region.

No one is in hospital due to the virus.

Nearly 74 per cent of the province's eligible population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 86 per cent has received at least one.

A total of 270,648 tests have now been administered, up 1,506 from Friday.

Exposure notices

As part of the investigation into the cluster, public health has issued several advisories of possible COVID-19 exposures. Anyone who visited the following locations on the dates and times listed should book a COVID-19 test:

Mary Brown's, 110 Trans-Canada Highway, Gander on Aug. 24 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Valley Restaurant, 19 Cromer Ave., Grand Falls-Windsor on Aug. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Reitmans, 19 Cromer Ave., Grand Falls-Windsor on Aug. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.

SportChek, 19 Cromer Ave., Grand Falls-Windsor on Aug. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Samuel & Co., 19 Cromer Ave., Grand Falls-Windsor on Aug. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Dominion, 17 Cromer Ave., Grand Falls-Windsor on Aug. 28 from 2:40 to 3 p.m.

Canadian Tire, 1 Cohen Place, Grand Falls-Windsor on Aug. 28 from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Sobeys, 21 Cromer Ave., Grand Falls-Windsor on Aug. 24 from 6 to 6:30 p.m, Aug. 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. and Aug. 28 from 2:40 to 3 p.m.

Public health also issued two potential exposure notices to people in Corner Brook.

On Saturday, public health asked anyone who visited the Mary Brown's at 24 Murphy Square in Corner Brook between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 19 to seek COVID-19 testing.

On Sunday, public health issued another COVID-19 exposure alert for two businesses in the city: Veitch's Ultramar and Service Station and Jungle Jim's restaurant at 41 Maple Valley Road.

Anyone who visited the gas station from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between Aug. 17 and Aug. 27 should arrange a COVID-19 test, while those who visited Jungle Jim's between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday should also book a test.