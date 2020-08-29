N.L. reports no new COVID-19 cases following first active case in two weeks

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

The province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, just one day after announcing the first confirmed case in Newfoundland and Labrador in over two weeks.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the province remains at 269, and 265 people have recovered. There have been three deaths related to COVID-19 in the province since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, 31,567 people have been tested — that's up 196 from Friday.

The province has one active case of COVID-19, which was reported on Friday. The person is a female under the age of 19, living in the Eastern Health region.

The woman is a resident of the province, but recently returned from Asia. The Department of Health says all public health guidelines were followed by the woman, who is currently self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway. Anyone who is considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.