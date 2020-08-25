No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. for 15th straight day
The province is also marking five days without any active cases at all.
Province has tested more than 30,000 people since the pandemic began.
For the 15th consecutive day, there are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador.
According to a news release from the Department of Health, the total number of cases in the province remains 268. Since the outbreak, 265 people have recovered, and three people have died due to the virus.
Tuesday also marks five days since there has been an active case of COVID-19 in the province.
In total, 30,574 people have been tested as of Tuesday — that's an additional 261 since Monday's update.
The province's next COVID-19 media briefing is scheduled for Wednesday, and could serve as Premier Andrew Furey's first briefing since taking office last week. Whether he will be in attendance has not been announced.
