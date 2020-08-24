Skip to Main Content
No new COVID-19 cases in N.L. on 1st day of mandatory mask order
According to the latest numbers released by the Department of Health, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 268.

2 weeks since last reported case, 4 days with no active cases

Today is the first day that masks are mandatory in indoor public spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, marking two weeks since the last new case in the province and four days without an active case.

According to the latest numbers released by the Department of Health, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains 268. There have been 265 recoveries and three COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, 30,313 people have been tested for the virus — including an additional 173 since Sunday.

Monday marks the first day that non-medical masks are required in indoor public spaces across the province. All people over the age of five are required to wear masks, unless a physical or mental condition prevents them from doing so.

Masks are also not required at some workplaces, but must be worn in specific areas such as lobbies and elevators.

Masks can also be taken off while in some seated areas, such as classrooms, places of worship, restaurants, bars and food courts, provided proper physical distancing can be practised and a mask is worn while passing through these areas.

The province's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

