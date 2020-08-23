N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases ahead of mandatory mask order Monday

People will be required to wear a mask in indoor public spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador beginning Monday. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

As people in Newfoundland and Labrador prepare for masks to become mandatory in indoor public spaces, there are no new cases of COVID-19 being reported Sunday.

Sunday is the 13th consecutive day without a new case reported, and the third straight day without an active case of the virus in the province.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 268, with 265 people recovering from the virus. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the province since the pandemic began.

The province passed another milestone in regards to COVID-19 testing Sunday, as 30,140 people have been tested — that's an additional 241 from Saturday.

Masks mandatory indoors starting Monday

Beginning Monday, the Department of Health will require people over the age of five to wear non-medical masks in indoor public spaces. The public health order was announced alongside the Englsh School District's back-to-school-plan last week.

Masks must be worn in spaces such as:

Public transit, including buses, taxis, car services and public areas of ferries.

Retail stores and businesses.

Common areas of an office building, including lobbies, elevators, conference, washrooms and break rooms.

Places where municipal services are offered.

Personal-care businesses, including hair salons, tattoo parlors and tanning salons.

Animal daycare and grooming businesses.

Shopping malls and community markets.

Places of worship.

Funeral homes.

Theatres, performing arts venues, cinemas and indoor entertainment businesses.

Rental rooms, community centres and other venues used to host gatherings.

Sports-related clubhouses.

Community museums or historic sites.

Bingo halls.

Fitness centres, dance studios or yoga studios.

Arenas and places where sports are practised.

Restaurants and bars.

Common areas, including elevators, in hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, rental cabins or cottages.

High school and junior high school common areas, such as hallways.

Post-secondary schools, including colleges, universities and trade schools.

People with physical or mental health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask will be exempt, as will be people during physical activity, treatments or services. People will be allowed to remove masks when showing identification.

Some work places will not require masks, but masks must sill be worn in common areas, such as lobbies, elevators and conference rooms.

Seated areas in classrooms of post-secondary schools, places of worship, restaurants, food courts and bars or entertainment venues will also not require a mask, as long as there is space for two metres of physical distancing and people wear masks while moving around those spaces.