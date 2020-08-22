N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases for 12th straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. (NIAID-RML via Reuters)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 for the 12th straight day, and there are no active cases for the second day in a row.

According to a news release from the provincial government Saturday, the province's total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 268, while 265 people have recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The Department of Health announced the province's two previously active cases had recovered on Friday, marking the first day without an active case in the province since August 6.

As of Saturday, 29,899 people have been tested for the virus — a jump of 117 from Friday.

The province's next scheduled briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

As part of Saturday's release, government reiterated change rules around gatherings effective Monday.

Indoor gatherings — including weddings, funerals, gatherings and places of worships and theatre preformances among others — have been expanded to allow for a maximum of 100 people or 50 per cent of the venue's capacity. Outdoor gatherings have also been expanded to 100.

Both indoor and outdoor gatherings must be organized by a recognized business or organization. Events not organized by a recognized group, such as an outdoor barbecue, still face a maximum of 50 people.

Organizers are required to keep a record of all in attendance, which will be held for two weeks after the event for contact tracing purposes.