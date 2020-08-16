N.L. sees no new COVID-19 cases for 6th straight day

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday. (CBC)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday, marking six days without a new case.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the province's total COVID-19 caseload remains at 268. So far, 263 people have recovered from the virus, and there have been three deaths.

Two active cases remain in the Eastern Health region of Newfoundland, a male and a female both between the ages of 20 and 39.

A total of 28,479 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 195 since Saturday.

The province's next COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Wednesday. It is unclear if Premier-Designate Andrew Furey will be in attendance, as Furey will be sworn in as Premier the same day.