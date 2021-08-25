N.L. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 with 4 more recoveries

Newfoundland and Labrador announced two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Paul Daly/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four new recoveries, leaving the province with 13 active cases, according to a media release from the Department of Health.

Both of the new cases are in the Eastern Health region and related to travel within Canada. One is a woman in her 40s, the other is a man under 20 years old.

The Department of Health said contact tracing by public health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine under current provincial guidelines.

Three of Wednesday's recoveries were in the Eastern Health region, while the fourth recovery was in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported one new presumptive positive case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. Once a presumptive positive case is confirmed positive it's added to the public updates as new confirmed cases.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The Health Department also said the investigation into a cluster of cases in the Eastern Health region first reported a week ago has identified five confirmed cases to date. The department said contact tracing by public health officials is completed and the risk to the public is low.

The province is also advising anyone who travelled in the seating area of deck seven on the MV Blue Puttees night crossing on Thursday to arrange for testing. Those who travelled in the cabin area or other parts of the ship do not need to get tested.

Passengers do not need to isolate unless they are experiencing symptoms. Any passengers experiencing symptoms are asked to isolate until they receive a negative result.

To date, 268,449 tests have been administered, including 681 since Monday's update.

Nearly 73 per cent of the province's eligible population has received two doses of vaccine, while more than 85 per cent has received at least one.

