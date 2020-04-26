1 new COVID-19 case in N.L., active cases shrink

For the second day in a row, there is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

According to a release from the provincial government Sunday, the new case is in the Eastern Health region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province now sits at 258. In total, there are 240 cases in the Eastern Health region, eight cases in the Central Health region, four cases in the Western Health region and six cases in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

There are 36 active cases of COVID-19 remaining in the province — a decrease of 10 from Saturday — as 219 people have recovered from the virus. Active cases are the total cases minus recovered cases and deaths.

Sunday's number of active cases is the lowest since March 24, when there were 35.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province remains at three.

By age, there are:

22 people with the virus 19 and under

38 people between 20 and 39

38 people between 40 and 49

56 people between 50 and 59

57 people between 60 and 69

47 aged 70 and above

Five people are in hospital, with two in intensive care. In all, 7,477 people have been tested for the virus, an increase of 145 tests from Saturday.

New health orders start Monday

Starting Monday at noon, two new health orders will come into effect.

Travellers entering the province, as well as employers bringing in workers from outside the country, will be required to provide a 14-day isolation plan to public health upon entering Newfoundland and Labrador.

"This will help us to detect, trace and prevent the spread of imported cases of COVID-19 efficiently and effectively," Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald said Friday.

The province's daily media briefings will continue Monday.